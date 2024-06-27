Can you book railway e-tickets for your friends and family? IRCTC shares update on restriction due to different surname

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, run by the Ministry of Railways, recently debunked fake news about online ticket booking restrictions widely circulated on social media. Rejecting reports claiming restrictions on booking e-tickets due to different surnames, the IRCTC, in its social media post, clarified that people can book tickets online for friends, family, and relatives.

According to the X post on IRCTC's official account, individuals can book up to 12 tickets in a month from their IRCTC account. The limit increases to 24 tickets per month if the user's account is Aadhaar-authenticated. However, one of the travellers is also required to be Aadhaar-authenticated. The limit on IRCTC e-ticket booking has been imposed to curb the commercial use of the IRCTC application and website. The commercial sale of these tickets is a punishable offense under the Railways Act of 1989.

The news in circulation on social media about restriction in booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading. pic.twitter.com/xu3Q7uEWbX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 25, 2024

“The news in circulation on social media about restriction in the booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading,” read the IRCTC post on X.

The tickets from IRCTC site are booked as per the instructions and guidelines issued by the Railway Board. The Railway Board Guidelines are also available in the public domain.

Indian Railways guideline on e-ticket booking As per the guidelines, IRCTC users can book tickets on their personal user IDs. IRCTC customers can book tickets for friends, family and relatives.

Booking can be done for up to 12 tickets per month, which can be increased to 24 tickets per month for Aadhaar-authenticated users.

The use of IRCTC user ID to book tickets for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. According to the IRCTC post, tickets booked using a personal User ID for commercial sale are an offence under the Railways Act, 1989.