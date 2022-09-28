Canada has asked its people to stay away from Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan. It has cited "presence of landmines" and the "unpredictable security situation" as the reasons behind the advisory against travelling to all these Indian states that share borders with Pakistan. The Union Territory of Ladakh is, however, excluded in this travel warning.

Additionally, it advises against visiting Assam and Manipur "due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency" unless absolutely necessary.

"Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab Rajasthan," says the advisory.

The Canadian government's travel advice, which was most recently updated on September 27, likewise urges its people to proceed with extreme caution in India owing to the "danger of terrorist attacks throughout the country".

On September 23, India issued a warning for Indian citizens and students in Canada to exercise caution in light of the rise in crimes and anti-Indian activities in the nation. As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian embassies in Canada brought up these incidents and asked the Canadian authorities to look into these crimes.

The statement further emphasised the fact that the criminals responsible for these atrocities had not yet been prosecuted in Canada.

Hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-Indian activities have all dramatically increased in Canada, as per the MEA statement. The Canadian authorities have been contacted about these instances by the MEA and India’s High Commissions/Consulates General, who have asked them to look into the incidents and take the necessary action. the statement said.

Indian citizens and students studying in Canada were also advised to register with the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, the Indian Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver or the MADAD portal, according to the advisory.

