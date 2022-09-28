Canada advises against travelling to these Indian states due to ‘risk of terrorism, insurgency’2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 01:46 PM IST
Canada has said that there are risks related to terrorism and insurgency.
Canada has asked its people to stay away from Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan. It has cited "presence of landmines" and the "unpredictable security situation" as the reasons behind the advisory against travelling to all these Indian states that share borders with Pakistan. The Union Territory of Ladakh is, however, excluded in this travel warning.