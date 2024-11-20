Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, travelers from India face enhanced security checks. Transport Minister Anita Anand announced stricter measures, advising travelers to arrive four hours early due to anticipated delays caused by additional screening protocols.

As tenson escalates between New Delhi and Canada, travelers flying from India are now facing enhanced security checks. Canada's Transport Minister Anita Anand announced the new temporary protocol on Monday evening, noting that the new measures were implemented "out of an abundance of caution."

Anand told Canadian broadcaster CBC, "Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India. Owing to which passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place."

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), responsible for screening passengers and their baggage before entering the restricted areas of Canadian airports, will be rolling out stricter security measures.

In light of these changes, Air Canada has advised travelers heading to India to expect extended security queues and to arrive at the airport a minimum of four hours ahead of their flight departure.

A notification sent by Air Canada to fliers said, "Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight."

"To minimise any disruption to your travel plans, we recommend you arrive 4 hours prior to your flight's departure. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the notification added.

The decision to tighten security protocols for travelers to India follows claims by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) a month earlier that it had evidence of "agents" linked to the Indian government being involved in organized crimes in Canada, such as extortion, intimidation, coercion, and harassment.

India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country’s alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.