Canada has announced the extension of the flight ban from India on Wednesday. However, the restrictions to all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India will remain in force until September 26. According to Transport Canada, once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India to Canada .

Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure, it said.

"Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada," Transport Canada said in a statement.

Fully vaccinated Indian travellers need to upload their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. "Travellers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding," Canada Transport added.

Delhi-Toronto flight

Meanwhile, on September 22, three direct flights from India will arrive in Canada. With this, the direct connectivity would be resumed between the two countries after almost five months.

Air Canada has restarted Delhi-Toronto nonstop flights with new Covid-19 protocols. As per the new SOPs, WHO-approved vaccinated passengers must undergo an RT-PCR test within 18 hours of boarding their flight from the Covid testing centre and Lounge at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3. A passenger has to undergo either of these tests. The airline said no other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if someone is connecting from a different city.

Indian travellers taking indirect routes to Canada

After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain, within 72 hours of departure, a valid negative Covid-19 test from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada.

