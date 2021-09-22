Canada announces extension of flight ban from India. Check details

Air Canada has restarted Delhi-Toronto nonstop flights with new Covid-19 protocols. As per the new SOPs, WHO-approved vaccinated passengers must undergo an RT-PCR test within 18 hours of boarding their flight from the Covid testing centre and Lounge at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3. A passenger has to undergo either of these tests. The airline said no other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if someone is connecting from a different city.