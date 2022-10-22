Canada bans all handgun sales in latest gun control action

Canada bans all handgun sales in latest gun control action2 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has banned the sale, purchase, or transfer of handguns in the country to tackle gun violence. Trudeau said the measure builds on earlier efforts banning handgun imports.
The bill regarding guns was introduced in May. The bill proposes revoking firearms licenses for people involved in domestic violence or criminal harassment cases, providing law enforcement with more tools to investigate firearms crimes, and additional measures to prevent gun smuggling and trafficking, according to USA Today.
The latest ban was implemented as another gun-control bill was working its way through the Canadian parliament-- what the government says will be the strongest gun-control measure in more than 40 years.
The ban was criticized by the government of the western province of Alberta, which has previously said it will resist other gun control measures proposed by Ottawa.
"We have frozen the market for handguns in this country," Trudeau said. "As we see gun violence continue to rise... we have an obligation to take action," Trudeau added. "Today our national handgun freeze is coming into force."
Trudeau's order stops people from buying, selling, or transferring handguns within Canada, and prevents them from bringing newly acquired handguns into the country, according to the prime minister's office.
Trudeau's ruling Liberal government introduced bill C-21 to fight gun violence, and his office said Friday's move will help "keep Canadians safe" while the legislation is debated. In August, it banned imports until the law passes.
Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians can own firearms with a license. Some firearms must also be registered.
Canada's gun homicide rate is a fraction of the United States rate, 2020 data showed, but is still higher than other wealthy countries and has been rising, with handguns the main weapon used in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes between 2009 and 2020. In 2020, the Canadian PM banned 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and variants of AR-15 rifles after 277 people were killed by a firearm at a rate of .73 per 100,000 people. That same year in the United States, more than 19,000 people were killed at the hands of gun violence at a rate of 5.9 per 100,000 people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The Canadian government said it's seen a drastic rise in the number of guns in the country over the last decade, with 70% more handguns in Canada than there were in 2010.
