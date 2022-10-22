Canada bans all handgun sales in latest gun control action

Canada's gun homicide rate is a fraction of the United States rate, 2020 data showed, but is still higher than other wealthy countries and has been rising, with handguns the main weapon used in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes between 2009 and 2020. In 2020, the Canadian PM banned 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and variants of AR-15 rifles after 277 people were killed by a firearm at a rate of .73 per 100,000 people. That same year in the United States, more than 19,000 people were killed at the hands of gun violence at a rate of 5.9 per 100,000 people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

