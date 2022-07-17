Three Canadian cities have made the top ten in the list of the world’s most livable cities in the Global Livability Index 2022. That is the maximum number for any country on the list. Zurich and Calgary shared the third place. Toronto, the largest and most populated city in Canada, came in eighth, while Vancouver took the fifth slot.

Switzerland comes next as the country with the most number of cities in the top 10. Zurich is at number 3 while Geneva is at number 6. Every other country in the list has one city each to get included in the list.

Austria has only one city in the top 10, Vienna tops the list. Japan’s Osaka is at number 10 along with Melbourne, Australia. Denmark’s Copenhagen is at number 2, Germany’s Frankfurt at number 7 and Amsterdam of the Netherlands at number 9.

View Full Image Top 10 most liveable cities 2022

The Canada cities mentioned above are now ranked higher than in 2021, when they were ranked lower due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Toronto held the 20th spot in 2021. This year's bottom three cities were Damascus, Tripoli, and Lagos because of their dangerous living conditions and high terrorism threat. Calgary outperformed Zurich in terms of infrastructure and education but lagged behind in terms of environment and culture. Copenhagen came in second, with Vienna taking overall first place.

View Full Image Bottom 10 most liveable cities 2022

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) is in charge of the study. For more than 70 years, the EIU has been analysing and keeping track of the effects of global development on people and cities. They publish a study every year that assesses the livability of cities throughout the world according to a number of criteria, including infrastructure, stability, healthcare, culture and environment, and education. A total of 172 cities were featured in the 2022 study, 33 more than in the 2021 report.

In 2022, all cities received higher overall ratings due to improvements in some categories of global liveability. As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, scores in culture and environment dramatically increased over 2021 and are now almost at pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, healthcare received better ratings as the pandemic's impact on the world's medical systems started to lessen. However, the average stability scores have decreased.