Canada has most cities among top 10 most liveable places in the world2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 06:08 PM IST
According to the Global Livability Index 2022, three Canadian cities made the top ten list of the world's most liveable cities.
Three Canadian cities have made the top ten in the list of the world’s most livable cities in the Global Livability Index 2022. That is the maximum number for any country on the list. Zurich and Calgary shared the third place. Toronto, the largest and most populated city in Canada, came in eighth, while Vancouver took the fifth slot.