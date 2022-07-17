Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Canada has most cities among top 10 most liveable places in the world

Canada has most cities among top 10 most liveable places in the world

Calgary, Canada is one of the top places to live in 2022.
2 min read . 06:08 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

According to the Global Livability Index 2022, three Canadian cities made the top ten list of the world's most liveable cities.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Canadian cities have made the top ten in the list of the world’s most livable cities in the Global Livability Index 2022. That is the maximum number for any country on the list. Zurich and Calgary shared the third place. Toronto, the largest and most populated city in Canada, came in eighth, while Vancouver took the fifth slot.

Three Canadian cities have made the top ten in the list of the world’s most livable cities in the Global Livability Index 2022. That is the maximum number for any country on the list. Zurich and Calgary shared the third place. Toronto, the largest and most populated city in Canada, came in eighth, while Vancouver took the fifth slot.

Switzerland comes next as the country with the most number of cities in the top 10. Zurich is at number 3 while Geneva is at number 6. Every other country in the list has one city each to get included in the list.

Switzerland comes next as the country with the most number of cities in the top 10. Zurich is at number 3 while Geneva is at number 6. Every other country in the list has one city each to get included in the list.

Austria has only one city in the top 10, Vienna tops the list. Japan’s Osaka is at number 10 along with Melbourne, Australia. Denmark’s Copenhagen is at number 2, Germany’s Frankfurt at number 7 and Amsterdam of the Netherlands at number 9.

Austria has only one city in the top 10, Vienna tops the list. Japan’s Osaka is at number 10 along with Melbourne, Australia. Denmark’s Copenhagen is at number 2, Germany’s Frankfurt at number 7 and Amsterdam of the Netherlands at number 9.

View Full Image
Top 10 most liveable cities 2022
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Top 10 most liveable cities 2022
Click on the image to enlarge

The Canada cities mentioned above are now ranked higher than in 2021, when they were ranked lower due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Toronto held the 20th spot in 2021. This year's bottom three cities were Damascus, Tripoli, and Lagos because of their dangerous living conditions and high terrorism threat. Calgary outperformed Zurich in terms of infrastructure and education but lagged behind in terms of environment and culture. Copenhagen came in second, with Vienna taking overall first place.

The Canada cities mentioned above are now ranked higher than in 2021, when they were ranked lower due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Toronto held the 20th spot in 2021. This year's bottom three cities were Damascus, Tripoli, and Lagos because of their dangerous living conditions and high terrorism threat. Calgary outperformed Zurich in terms of infrastructure and education but lagged behind in terms of environment and culture. Copenhagen came in second, with Vienna taking overall first place.

View Full Image
Bottom 10 most liveable cities 2022
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Bottom 10 most liveable cities 2022
Click on the image to enlarge

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) is in charge of the study. For more than 70 years, the EIU has been analysing and keeping track of the effects of global development on people and cities. They publish a study every year that assesses the livability of cities throughout the world according to a number of criteria, including infrastructure, stability, healthcare, culture and environment, and education. A total of 172 cities were featured in the 2022 study, 33 more than in the 2021 report.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) is in charge of the study. For more than 70 years, the EIU has been analysing and keeping track of the effects of global development on people and cities. They publish a study every year that assesses the livability of cities throughout the world according to a number of criteria, including infrastructure, stability, healthcare, culture and environment, and education. A total of 172 cities were featured in the 2022 study, 33 more than in the 2021 report.

In 2022, all cities received higher overall ratings due to improvements in some categories of global liveability. As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, scores in culture and environment dramatically increased over 2021 and are now almost at pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, healthcare received better ratings as the pandemic's impact on the world's medical systems started to lessen. However, the average stability scores have decreased.

In 2022, all cities received higher overall ratings due to improvements in some categories of global liveability. As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, scores in culture and environment dramatically increased over 2021 and are now almost at pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, healthcare received better ratings as the pandemic's impact on the world's medical systems started to lessen. However, the average stability scores have decreased.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.