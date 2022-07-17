Canada has most cities among top 10 most liveable places in the world

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) is in charge of the study. For more than 70 years, the EIU has been analysing and keeping track of the effects of global development on people and cities. They publish a study every year that assesses the livability of cities throughout the world according to a number of criteria, including infrastructure, stability, healthcare, culture and environment, and education. A total of 172 cities were featured in the 2022 study, 33 more than in the 2021 report.