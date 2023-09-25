Canada yet to produce any evidence that links India to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s murder: Top govt sources1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
No evidence linking India to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been provided by Canada.
No concrete evidence has been passed to India until now via diplomatic or intelligence channels that link India to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said high-ranking Indian security officials who prefer to remain anonymous.
