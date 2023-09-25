No concrete evidence has been passed to India until now via diplomatic or intelligence channels that link India to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said high-ranking Indian security officials who prefer to remain anonymous.

Canada, despite holding diplomatic talks around the time of the G-20 summit in Delhi, has abstained from furnishing any tangible evidence to India concerning the alleged involvement of Indian intelligence in the assassination of the leader of Khalistan Tiger Force, the Hindustan Times reported citing the unnamed officials.

Even as Canada's National Security Advisor Jody Thomas had confidential meetings with Indian intelligence chiefs before the summit, no clues were provided that could link India to Nijjar's killing.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first used the term "credible allegation" last week to describe the situation, an Indian official has said that the phrase is contradictory in itself.

“No credible evidence has been shared through either the diplomatic or the intelligence channel with India. Since India has nothing to do with Nijjar’s murder, it is ready to provide assistance provided Canada moves the legitimate legal process and prosecution of the identified killer or killers," HT quoted an anonymous official as saying.

The Indian officials argue that Trudeau’s comments appear to have a political undertone, aimed at the Sikh diaspora in Canada. They also believe that the allegation has inadvertently pulled in Canada's Five Eyes and G7 alliance partners, as well as the United States.

“Justin Trudeau should name the killer of Nijjar and also name the Indian government official who, if any, ordered the hit in a prosecution document. An allegation is not evidence," said one of the sources cited above.

