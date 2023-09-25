comScore
Canada yet to produce any evidence that links India to Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s murder: Top govt sources

 1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

No evidence linking India to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been provided by Canada.

An activist from the United Hindu Front holds a poster of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, September 24, 2023. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain (REUTERS/Altaf Hussain)Premium
No concrete evidence has been passed to India until now via diplomatic or intelligence channels that link India to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said high-ranking Indian security officials who prefer to remain anonymous.

Canada, despite holding diplomatic talks around the time of the G-20 summit in Delhi, has abstained from furnishing any tangible evidence to India concerning the alleged involvement of Indian intelligence in the assassination of the leader of Khalistan Tiger Force, the Hindustan Times reported citing the unnamed officials.

Even as Canada's National Security Advisor Jody Thomas had confidential meetings with Indian intelligence chiefs before the summit, no clues were provided that could link India to Nijjar's killing.

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first used the term "credible allegation" last week to describe the situation, an Indian official has said that the phrase is contradictory in itself.

“No credible evidence has been shared through either the diplomatic or the intelligence channel with India. Since India has nothing to do with Nijjar’s murder, it is ready to provide assistance provided Canada moves the legitimate legal process and prosecution of the identified killer or killers," HT quoted an anonymous official as saying.

The Indian officials argue that Trudeau’s comments appear to have a political undertone, aimed at the Sikh diaspora in Canada. They also believe that the allegation has inadvertently pulled in Canada's Five Eyes and G7 alliance partners, as well as the United States.

“Justin Trudeau should name the killer of Nijjar and also name the Indian government official who, if any, ordered the hit in a prosecution document. An allegation is not evidence," said one of the sources cited above.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
