Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE: India-Canada relations have hit rock bottom after Canada on Monday expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In Parliament, the Canadian PM said the country's intelligence agencies have been investigating the allegations after Nijjar was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.
‘Inaction of Canadian govt has been a continuing concern’, says MEA
India's reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh leader in that country.
"The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Expelled senior diplomat in Canada is head of RAW: Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie
Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie acted swiftly, announcing the immediate expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat. She identified the diplomat as the head of India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AFP reported.
‘India and Canada are well-wishers of each other’, says Canadian Journalist
Senior Canadian Journalist, Tahir Aslam Gora says "...India is a well-wisher of Canada and Canada is a well-wisher of India too, except for some Khalistani activities here and there. India and Canada always had good relations. The Canadian PM has raised his concerns about China and Russia but never about India, but such a bombshell revelation by him is extremely shocking. Canadians too are in shock and we always wanted the investigation to be completed to know the facts... We still have this question, how has the investigation been completed in just 3 months and how can PM Trudeau make such a statement in the Parliament? This is an issue for the Indian diaspora and everyone is in shock and afraid of the situation. It is a very sad situation. The revelation by PM Trudeau is absolutely shocking."
‘This is surprising’, says Director of South Asia Institute at Wilson Center
On Canada expelling an Indian diplomat after PM Trudeau claims Indian hand in killing of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Director of South Asia Institute at Wilson Center, Michael Kugelman says, "...That coming after a very dramatic allegation that President Trudeau made against India's Government, it's very surprising. Something like this rarely happens. This is a key Western partner - a really big deal. These types of things do not happen so often. So, I was very surprised by this development."
India Hits Back at Trudeau, Calling Murder Allegations ‘Absurd’
India rejected Canada's allegations on the murder of a Sikh activist, calling them "absurd."
Allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are “absurd and motivated," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Read here
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of 45 years, was found critically injured with multiple bullet wounds inside a vehicle near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the night of June 18.
PM Justin Trudeau speaks in Canadian Parliament | Watch video
Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday alleging that India's government may have had links to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
‘Tough situation in relations between India and Canada’, says Canadian Journalist
Senior Canadian Journalist, Tahir Aslam Gora says "Indian Canadians, which is a huge diaspora have this question in mind that India never had ill wishes or ill intentions for Canada and the same is from Canada's side. PM Trudeau also ordered to expel the Indian diplomat from Canada. This is a very tough situation in the relations between India and Canada. People are still wondering why PM Trudeau gave such a message on this occasion?"
What is known about the murder of Khalistani terrorist in Canada?
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia in June.
‘India a democratic polity committed to rule of law’, MEA rejects Canada's claims over Khalistani terrorist's killing
India a democratic polity committed to rule of law; such allegations seek to shift focus away from Khalistani terrorists in Canada, says MEA.
‘PM Trudeau has just returned from India…’, says Canadian Journalist
Senior Canadian Journalist, Tahir Aslam Gora says "Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made a statement in Parliament that an Indian hand in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. What does this timing indicate? PM Trudeau has just returned from India and there were several controversial reports running in Indian and Canadian media. This revelation could have been made earlier or maybe later, after the investigation was completed. In the Parliament, PM Trudeau also said that he had talks regarding this with PM Modi while he was in India..."
Canada accuses India of killing Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar: What we know so far. Top updates
In a blunt allegory of the relations between Canada and India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expelled a top Indian diplomat as he accused the Indian government agents of killing Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.
‘Allegations of Indian govt’s involvement are motivated', says MEA
"The allegations of the Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," says the Indian government.
‘The method used was Bhindranwale Khalistan’, says GBS Sidhu
Former special secretary, R&AW GBS Sidhu says, "...At that time, the method used was Bhindranwale Khalistan. So they will use Bhindranwale to scare the Hindus & a new issue will be created of Khalistan which was non-existent at that time. So that larger population of India starts thinking that there would be a danger to the integrity of the country...I was in Canada at that time, people used to talk that why Congress is hobnobbing with Bhindranwale...Kamal Nath said that we wanted to recruit a very high-profile Sant who could do our bidding...He (Kamal Nath) also says - we used to send money to him. Kamal Nath & Sanjay Gandhi sent money to Bhindranwale...Bhindranwale never asked for Khalistan in his life, he would only say - 'Agar Bibi, meaning Indira Gandhi, meri jholi mein daal degi toh naa bhi nahi karoonga'...They wanted to use Bhindranwale for political purposes..."
‘Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift focus from Khalistani terrorists’: MEA
MEA says, "...Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern. That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern. The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new."
India urges Canada to take prompt legal action against anti-India elements
"Urge the Government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil', says the Indian government as quoted by Reuters.
MEA issues statement after Canada expelled top Indian diplomat
"India rejects allegations by Canada," MEA issues statement.
'India rejects allegations by Canada': MEA
"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the MEA said in an official statement.
Top Indian diplomat expelled from Canada identified as RAW official: Report
According to CBC reports, the Canadian foreign minster's office identified the diplomat as Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Canada on Monday expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Khalistani terrorist.
'How does this harm Narendra Modi..,' internet reacts as Canada expels Indian diplomat over Trudeau's accusations
Bilateral relations appear to be deteriorating as Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, announced the expulsion of an Indian diplomat within the country.
Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada: What we know so far
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that the Canadian authorities are actively scrutinising "credible allegations", as per Reuters, pointing towards the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year in British Columbia. Trudeau, on the other hand, did not directly blame India.
Canada expels Indian diplomat over alleged links to Khalistani terrorist's killing
Canada on Monday expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Khalistani terrorist.
