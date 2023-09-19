Canada expels Indian diplomat over alleged links to Khalistani terrorist's killing; Trudeau says, ‘I told PM Modi that…’1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Canada expels top Indian diplomat amid investigation into alleged Indian government links to Khalistani terrorist's assassination.
Canada on Monday expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist, according to a report published by The Associated Press.