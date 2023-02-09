If you are planning to move to Canada, one of the critical things to look at is your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores. The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) sends ITAs (invitations to apply) to candidates based on the CRS scores, and the chances of getting invites are higher when the scores are high.

Now, it often happens that one might have used all the credentials needed while entering the Express Entry pool but not been able to touch the cut-off score. For example, the current cut-off score is 489 and you are hovering around 465 to 470, and now have no idea how to bag the extra 20 to 25 marks. Here's what you can do:

How CRS scores are calculated?

There is a total of 1,200 points available under the CRS. And, score is based on various characteristics such as age, education, language skills, work experience, marital status etc.

For example, age is a very crucial factor while counting the CRS scores. If you are between 20-29 and apply, you will automatically receive 110 CRS points. And after reaching 30, the points will start reducing.

Then if you know French or have a sibling staying in Canada, you win some extra points.

How to improve your CRS score?

Language is a valuable factor that can be worth up to 310 CRS points. So gaining a language ability, for example, learning french, can help you get some extra points.

Education is another factor that is crucial while calculating the CRS score. So if you are unable to reach that cut-off, then you can obtain an additional degree. This is a sure-shot guarantee for upping your scores

Obtaining additional work experience or better documenting work experience can be a way to increase a CRS score.

Try to get a job offer from Canada, this will also help to improve your score

If you are married, mention that. It is a great way to improve a score.

Should you enter the pool with a low score?

CRS cut-off scores are always fluctuating and there is no harm in entering the Express Entry pool even with a low score. When the CRS cut-off scores drop, you can secure an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Furthermore, while in the pool, you may obtain an invitation to apply for provincial nomination or you could receive a Canadian job offer, which may give you a high enough score to obtain an ITA for permanent residence.