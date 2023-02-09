Canada Express Entry pool: Little short on reaching CRS cut-off? 5 sure-shot ways to improve scores
CRS score is based on various characteristics such as age, education, language skills, work experience, marital status
If you are planning to move to Canada, one of the critical things to look at is your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores. The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) sends ITAs (invitations to apply) to candidates based on the CRS scores, and the chances of getting invites are higher when the scores are high.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×