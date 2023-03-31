The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has conducted another all-program Express Entry draw, marking the third consecutive week of such a draw. A total of 7,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence were issued this time, and that would make a total of 21,000 ITAs in a matter of three weeks. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score has also come down sharply. This time it was 481, the lowest requirement for an all-program draw since the December 23, 2020 draw, where the score was 468.

To be eligible for the Express Entry programs (Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, and Federal Skilled Trades Program), candidates must meet specific criteria, such as language skills, education, work experience, and age. Once a candidate uploads their profile onto IRCC’s website, they are given a CRS score based on these criteria, and the highest-scoring candidates receive ITAs during IRCC’s biweekly draws.

IRCC has not adhered to a predictable draw schedule in recent months, such as holding two draws in consecutive weeks on March 15 and March 23, which were tied for the largest all-program draws ever, issuing 7,000 ITAs each.

Upon receiving an ITA, candidates have 60 days to submit their completed permanent residence application to IRCC. IRCC aims to process these applications within six months.

Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025

Under the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, IRCC intends to welcome almost 83,000 immigrants via the Express Entry program in 2023. This target will increase to 109,000 in 2024 and 114,000 in 2025.

Canada has made the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) its leading economic class immigration pathway since last year. Each province and territory has its own PNP, allowing them to identify and nominate candidates that meet their specific economy’s needs. The PNP admissions target is nearly 106,000 immigrants in 2023, 110,000 in 2024, and almost 118,000 in 2025.

Recently, several provinces announced their new PNP allocations, with Ontario now able to nominate up to 18,000 immigrants in 2025.

The PNP operates through Express Entry, meaning eligible candidates who enter the Express Entry pool can receive an invitation from a province or territory to apply to their PNP. Those approved under a PNP stream gain an additional 600 CRS points, increasing their chances of receiving an ITA for permanent residence.

