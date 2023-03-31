The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has conducted another all-program Express Entry draw, marking the third consecutive week of such a draw. A total of 7,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence were issued this time, and that would make a total of 21,000 ITAs in a matter of three weeks. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score has also come down sharply. This time it was 481, the lowest requirement for an all-program draw since the December 23, 2020 draw, where the score was 468.

