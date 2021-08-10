Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Canada extends ban on direct flights from India. Check details

Canada extends ban on direct flights from India. Check details

Passengers from international flights
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST Livemint

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21

Canada extended the ban on direct flights from India till September 21 due to risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ANI

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 amid the South Asian country's enduring struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19 within its borders, Transport Canada said, reported Sputnik.

"Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT," the department said in a statement.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. It is the fifth time the ban has been extended.

The ban was set to expire on August 21, but will now remain in place till September 21.

