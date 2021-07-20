Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India by another month

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India by another month. The ban was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21. It is the fourth time the ban has been extended since it was first imposed on April 22. The suspension was extended by another 30 days on 21 June and now another extension will be imposed for 30 days.

Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India by another month. The ban was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21. It is the fourth time the ban has been extended since it was first imposed on April 22. The suspension was extended by another 30 days on 21 June and now another extension will be imposed for 30 days.

"While progress is being made, the situation in India is still very serious," he said. "The decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India."

Canada has also extended the requirement related to third-country pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers to Canada from India via an indirect route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During that period, passengers who travel to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada," a release said.

"Travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 must provide proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test conducted between 14 and 90 days prior to departure, instead of a negative COVID-19 molecular test. This proof must be obtained in a third country before the continuation of the journey to Canada. You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days," it further added.

The Canadian government on Monday announced that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who want to come to Canada for non-essential reasons can do so starting on August 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics