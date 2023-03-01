Canada High Commission creates Facebook group for Indians. Details here

Canada High Commission creates Facebook group for Indians. Details here1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
- The High Commission of Canada in India has created a Facebook page for Indians to connect with fellow Canadians
The High Commission of Canada in India has created a Facebook page for Indians to connect with their fellow Canadians. In the latest post by the 'Canada in India' Twitter handle (the official account of the Canada High Commission), announced the new Facebook Group.
"Join the new CanCits-India Facebook group...Connect with fellow Canadians, exchange travel tips & experiences, & get updates!" the Twitter account by Canada in India reads.
Every year lakhs of Indian citizens go to Canada for higher studies, jobs and to avail of Canadian citizenship.
Yesterday, the western country announced that it is planning to welcome approximately 1.45 million immigrants over the next three years, with 60% of them projected to be in the economic class.
At present, job vacancies in Canada are at record highs. The tight labour market makes it likely that newcomers with in-demand skills and qualifications will have favourable outcomes. Canada's immigration system is designed to attract individuals with desirable human capital factors, which can be important predictors of success in the labour market.
Now, people willing to shift to Canada through the provincial immigration programmes, have the option to apply for PNPs in British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba.
PNPs are economic immigration programs that allow provincial governments to select candidates who while filling urgent gaps in the labour force are most likely to successfully integrate into the provincial economy.
Though PNPs allow provinces to nominate the candidates they feel will easily integrate into the province, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has the final say on permanent resident status for all applicants.
