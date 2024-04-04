Canada hikes permanent residency fees, making immigration dreams costlier from April 30
The fee for obtaining permanent residency in Canada, from April 30, 2024, will rise from the current Canadian Dollars (CAD) 515 to CAD 575, marking a substantial hike of around 12 per cent
Aspiring immigrants seeking to make Canada their permanent home will have to brace themselves for a significant increase in fees, as announced by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
