Canada: IELTS 6 bands in individual sections no longer needed for these students starting today1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
IELTS test takers applying through Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS) no longer need a minimum score of 6.0 bands in each section. A cumulative score of 6.0 is now sufficient. The change aims to simplify the application process and provide more opportunities for international students.
Starting today (August 10), IELTS test takers applying through Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS) for study permits are no longer obligated to attain a minimum score of 6.0 bands in each individual section. Instead, a cumulative band score of 6.0 is now sufficient for IELTS. The changes have been made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to make the process smoother for the aspirants.