Canada ignored India's extradition requests against Khalistan terrorists: Report

Canada ignored India's extradition requests against Khalistan terrorists: Report1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Indian government seeks extradition of Khalistani terrorists from Canada, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who recently died. Interpol has issued red notices against several others. Canada has disregarded the notices.
India-Canada News: Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was not the only one against whom the Indian government sought information or action under the 1987 extradition treaty and the 1998 mutual legal assistance treaty or through Interpol.
