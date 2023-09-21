Canada ignored India's extradition requests against Khalistan terrorists: Report

Indian government seeks extradition of Khalistani terrorists from Canada, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who recently died. Interpol has issued red notices against several others. Canada has disregarded the notices.

India-Canada News: Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was not the only one against whom the Indian government sought information or action under the 1987 extradition treaty and the 1998 mutual legal assistance treaty or through Interpol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, Punjab Police approached Canadian authorities seeking Nijjar's extradition to India. However, the extradition request was nullified after his death in June this year, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

Other Khalistan terrorists against whom the extradition requests are already in the pipeline include Babbar Khalsa International leader Lakhbir Singh Landa, and gangster-turned-Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per HT reports, Interpol has issued red notices against Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, Gurjit Singh Cheema, Landa, Dala, Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, and Malkit Singh Fauji, among others. In addition, it also issued blue notices against six Khalistani gangsters in Canada.

Also Read: Live updates on India-Canada news A senior officer informed the Hindustan Times that Canada which is a member of Interpol has disregarded the red notices. In total, there are 21 Canada-based gangsters who are wanted by the Indian agencies.

During the director general-inspector general (DG/IG) conference of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) this year, Indian counterterrorism officials had informed the government that Khalistanis based in Canada were using tactics like letters to politicians there, creating signature campaigns, forcing debates in legislatures, and calling for punitive measures against India, HT reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is believed that the Sikhs for Justice, run by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is behind these activities. The pro-Khalistani organization has already been banned by the Indian government.

Punjab police analysis, seen by HT, suggested that more than 200 families received financial assistance from SFJ.