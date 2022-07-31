Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Canada Immigration: IRCC reveals preliminary data on invitation for FSWP, CEC candidates; check here

Canada Immigration: IRCC reveals preliminary data on invitation for FSWP, CEC candidates; check here

Canada is on track to accept 55,900 immigrants through Express Entry in 2022.
2 min read . 02:33 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee

IRCC media relations on 27 July said that in its 29 July Express Entry draw, 1,750 candidates were invited and the minimum score cut off was 542.

Canada’s federal immigration department has released its preliminary data on Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates invited in the two most recent Express Entry draws.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on 6 July held its first all-program draw in 18 months, where 1,500 candidates were invited to apply for Canadian immigration. The candidates needed to have a score of at least 557 in order to receive an invitation.

IRCC media relations on 27 July said that in its 29 July Express Entry draw, 1,750 candidates were invited and the minimum score cut off was 542.

The official government body confirmed that candidates eligible for the FSWP were invited, in addition to candidates eligible for the CEC and the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

ALSO READ: Canada immigration: Want to become a Canadian citizen? Here is everything you need to know

People looking for answers on why the IRCC did not declared candidates for Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), should know that IRCC prioritises sending CEC invitations to candidates who are eligible for more than one program.

Express Entry-managed ProgramJuly 6, CRS 557July 6, CRS 557Total from July 6-July 20
Provincial Nominee Program7007641,464
Canadian Experience Class5955691,164
Federal Skilled Worker Program205417622
Total 1,5001,7503,250
Also, when candidates are eligible for both the FSWP and the CEC, IRCC invites them, or if they are eligible for all three programs including the FSTP. Citing the reason for taking this decision, IRCC says CEC candidates do not need to have a proof of funds in order to apply for immigration, whereas FSWP and FSTP candidates without a Canadian job offer do. For candidates who are eligible for both to apply through the CEC, it is more desirable.

The IRCC also said that it would FSTP candidates for the other programs if they were eligible. Else their scores were not high enough to apply for Canadian immigration.

According to IRCC's current multi-year immigration levels plan, it will have to continue inviting candidates from all programs in order to meet its 2023 immigration targets. About 80% of candidates who respond to their invitations are expected to get decisions in six months.

