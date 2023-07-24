Canada: Indian student ‘violently assaulted’ and killed while delivering pizza

A 24-year-old Indian student, Gurvinder Nath, who worked as a food delivery partner in Canada has been killed after he was violently assaulted during a deadly carjacking, according to a report published by the CTV News channel.
A 24-year-old Indian student, Gurvinder Nath, who worked as a food delivery partner in Canada has been killed after he was violently assaulted during a deadly carjacking, according to a report published by the CTV News channel.
On July 9, Gurvinder was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Mississauga's Britannia and Creditview roads, when unknown suspects confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle, PTI reported.
On July 9, Gurvinder was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Mississauga's Britannia and Creditview roads, when unknown suspects confronted him and tried to steal his vehicle, PTI reported.
“Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area. They have obtained an audio recording of the Pizza Pizza order placed before the attack," Inspector Phil King of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau said.
“Investigators do believe that there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to this specific area. They have obtained an audio recording of the Pizza Pizza order placed before the attack," Inspector Phil King of Peel Regional Police’s Homicide Bureau said.
Police informed that Nath was violently assaulted and left critically injured by a suspect who robbed him of his vehicle and fled the scene. Multiple witnesses came to his aid and called for help before Nath was rushed to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead on July 14.
Police informed that Nath was violently assaulted and left critically injured by a suspect who robbed him of his vehicle and fled the scene. Multiple witnesses came to his aid and called for help before Nath was rushed to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead on July 14.
Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India in Toronto extended condolences to his family members, friends, and the wider community, calling his death a “heartrending loss". He said the consulate general has contacted the family after his death, as per PTI reports.
Siddhartha Nath, Consul General of India in Toronto extended condolences to his family members, friends, and the wider community, calling his death a “heartrending loss". He said the consulate general has contacted the family after his death, as per PTI reports.
“It was heartening for me to see how the community responded and came together both online and physically to support the family in this time of grief. Of course, nothing can make good the loss, but it will be some solace to the grieving family and it's also a signal of the spirit of the community because it is in times like this when the spirit and solidarity and the sense of empathy is tested," the Consul General said.
“It was heartening for me to see how the community responded and came together both online and physically to support the family in this time of grief. Of course, nothing can make good the loss, but it will be some solace to the grieving family and it's also a signal of the spirit of the community because it is in times like this when the spirit and solidarity and the sense of empathy is tested," the Consul General said.
The inspector said that police believe Gurvinder was an innocent victim. His vehicle was found abandoned in the hours following the attack in the area of Old Creditview and Old Derry roads -- less than five kilometers from the crime scene, he added.
The inspector said that police believe Gurvinder was an innocent victim. His vehicle was found abandoned in the hours following the attack in the area of Old Creditview and Old Derry roads -- less than five kilometers from the crime scene, he added.
After getting the vehicle, King said that it has been forensically examined and “several" pieces of evidence have been retrieved. Also, the police clarified that there is no known connection between Gurvinder and his attackers.
After getting the vehicle, King said that it has been forensically examined and “several" pieces of evidence have been retrieved. Also, the police clarified that there is no known connection between Gurvinder and his attackers.
CBC reported that Gurvinder's body will be flown to India on July 27 with the help of the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
CBC reported that Gurvinder's body will be flown to India on July 27 with the help of the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Gurvinder Nath arrived in Canada from India in 2021 with plans to open his own business. More than 200 people gathered in Mississauga at a candlelight vigil for Nath.
Gurvinder Nath arrived in Canada from India in 2021 with plans to open his own business. More than 200 people gathered in Mississauga at a candlelight vigil for Nath.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.