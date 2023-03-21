Canada issues record 7,000 invitations in a single Express Entry draw in 2023. Check CRS score and other details2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score in this draw was 490.
Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in the seventh Express Entry draw of 2023, which was held late last week, issued as many as 7,000 invitations to apply (ITAs), an all-time high number in a single draw. This draw has surpassed the previous record of 5,500 candidates invited in the last all-program draw held on January 18, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×