IRCC has also released a report summarizing the Express Entry data for 2021, which was a unique year in the program's history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all-program draws were paused starting in December 2020 to ease the backlog caused by travel restrictions and border closures. From December 2020 to September 2021, IRCC continued to issue ITAs to candidates in the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). In 2021, there were no all-program Express Entry draws, and all 42 draws were program-specific for the PNP and the CEC, with no ITAs issued to FSWP or FSTP candidates.