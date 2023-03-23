Canada job alert! Over 1 lakh immigrants to be invited through PNPs in 2023. How to apply2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Canada is planning to invite over 105,000 immigrants annually for the next three years through Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). The Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025 outlines a projected increase in the number of Canadian immigrants through the PNP, rising to 105,500 in 2023 and 117,500 by 2025.
