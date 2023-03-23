Canada is planning to invite over 105,000 immigrants annually for the next three years through Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). The Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025 outlines a projected increase in the number of Canadian immigrants through the PNP, rising to 105,500 in 2023 and 117,500 by 2025.

It is to note here, the PNP was launched in 1998, with only 400 immigrants arriving in Canada through this program the following year.

Why Canada is focusing on PNPs?

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) in Canada is intended to address the unique labour shortages of each province and territory. It allows them to select and nominate skilled immigrants who possess the required qualifications, work experience, and education to meet their regional needs. As a result, the program enables provinces and territories to spread the benefits of immigration, including social, economic, and cultural benefits, throughout the country.

By increasing the number of PNP immigrants, Canada aims to achieve this goal while providing selected candidates with permanent residency opportunities.

Currently, as many as 11 of Canada’s provinces and territories, excluding Quebec and Nunavut, operate a PNP. Meanwhile, Quebec operates its own economic class immigration programs through a separate agreement with the federal government.

Currently, PNPs have surpassed the federal Express Entry system as the primary way for economic class candidates to obtain Canadian permanent residence.

In July 2022, Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial immigration ministers agreed to develop a multi-year immigration plan specific to the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

The aim of this plan is to enable the two levels of government to better plan and attract skilled immigrants to each province/territory in Canada.

How to apply for the PNP?

There are two types of nominations: base and enhanced. The key difference is that enhanced nominations are processed more quickly than base nominations. While base nominations take an average of 20 months to process, enhanced nominations are processed in 11 months.

Enhanced nominations are a fast-track option for skilled workers who are identified as having the potential to integrate quickly into the local labor market and contribute to the regional economy.