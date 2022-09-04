Canada's latest statistics revealed that vacancies have continued to climb to record heights in June this year. Between May and June, the job vacancies in the country were up 3.2% over the last month, with 32,200 more jobs available across Canada.

With June’s job vacancy rate coming in at 5.9%—up 1% from June of last year-a greater proportion of Canada’s total labour demand (the sum of filled and vacant job positions, which clocked in at 17.7 million in June) is made up of unfilled jobs, according to the CIC news.

Here's a list of sectors with the highest job vacancies in Canada

1. According to the latest statistics, job vacancies in the health care and social assistance sector are up 40.8% since June of last year. As many as the sector had 149,700 unfilled jobs in June and a job vacancy rate of 6.3%.

2. In the accommodation and food sector, there were 171,700 job vacancies in June.

3. The retail trade sector saw 15,200 more job vacancies since May, meaning that 15.3% more jobs became available for prospective employees.

4. In the retail and trade industry, the job vacancies stood at 114,400.

Job vacancies in five key Canadian job industries for June 2022:

Construction: 89,200 job vacancies

Manufacturing: 82,800 job vacancies

Professional, scientific, and technical services: 72,200 job vacancies

Transportation and warehousing: 49,000 job vacancies

Finance and insurance: 41,200 job vacancies

In Canada, the unemployment-to-job-vacancy ratio reached a record low of 1.0 in June, which means there was one unemployed person for each vacant job.

As a result, Canada is considering immigration as an option to add to the country's workforce to resolve this problem. The Canadian government is aiming to invite its largest-ever number of prospective permanent residents between now and 2024 (including annual targets ranging from 430,000 to over 450,000).