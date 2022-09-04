Canada job vacancies continue to climb. These sectors have most job posts2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Jobs in Canada: The job vacancies in the health care and social assistance sector are up 40.8% since June of last year
Jobs in Canada: The job vacancies in the health care and social assistance sector are up 40.8% since June of last year
Listen to this article
Canada's latest statistics revealed that vacancies have continued to climb to record heights in June this year. Between May and June, the job vacancies in the country were up 3.2% over the last month, with 32,200 more jobs available across Canada.