Canadian authorities on Thursday (local time) released their latest list of 25 most-wanted fugitives, placing Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, at the top.

The announcement puts Brar at the centre of an expanding international manhunt. The Be On the Lookout (BOLO) Program also announced a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹1.63 crore) for information leading to his arrest in Canada or the United States.

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Brar, who is also on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, is wanted by Winnipeg police in connection with the 2023 murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke. Indian authorities have also been pursuing him since 2022 in connection with a murder case.

According to Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid, “Satinderjeet Singh has been on the run for several years. But today, like the 24 other fugitives on this list, his world just got smaller.”

He added, “India is looking for him. The United States is looking for him. And now, Canada, with the proven model of the Bolo Program, is looking for him.”

Why is Goldy Brar wanted in Canada? Gill was shot dead outside his home in the Hazelton Drive area in 2023. He was allegedly involved in a longstanding feud with rival gangs in India and had faced accusations of extortion and sending money to gang associates.

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In 2024, arrest warrants were issued against Brar and another person, identified as Karanbir Singh, on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy. According to CBC, Brar is also suspected of being "instrumental" in a range of criminal activities across Canada.

Canadian police are also seeking Brar in connection with two other murders, including the 2023 assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Who is Goldy Brar? Brar moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. Originally from Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib district, he was considered a close associate of the Bishnoi gang. Indian authorities also believe he is linked to the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.

He was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups. According to NDTV, Brar became close to criminals, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, during his college years in Chandigarh. He moved to Canada after his parents reportedly became concerned about his associations.

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In his early years in Ontario, Brar reportedly took up various jobs, including working as a truck driver and delivery executive, while maintaining contact with Bishnoi and other criminal associates in Punjab. He later established his own gang operations from Canada before falling out with Bishnoi.

What cases and allegations does he face in India? Brar faces investigations in multiple murder and extortion cases. He is also accused of transferring crores of rupees through hawala channels and cryptocurrency. Indian agencies have alleged that his network is linked to groups involved in smuggling weapons and drugs from Pakistan.

In September 2026, Brar was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The agency announced a reward of $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

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In Punjab, he is named in 52 FIRs registered across different locations. The state government has also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for credible information that helps authorities apprehend him.

Brar is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. In 2024, the Indian government designated him an "individual terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

His name had previously featured on Canada's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives in 2023, when he was ranked 15th. Canadian authorities were seeking him in connection with allegations including murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal firearms supply and attempted murder.

His return to the top of Canada's most-wanted list, alongside his inclusion on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, highlights the efforts by authorities in multiple countries to track him down.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.