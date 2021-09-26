Canada has lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India. Earlier on Tuesday, Canada extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26. “As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume," the Government of Canada said in a release. According to Transport Canada, once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India to Canada.

Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure, it said.

After the restriction on direct flights expires, passengers eligible to enter Canada and travelling on those flights will need to:

Obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings Laboratory, located above the metro station in the Airport Connect Building (ACB) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Perform this test within 18 hours before their scheduled departure

Present the test report with a QR code issued by this laboratory to the air operator before boarding

Alternatively, travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 can present a positive molecular test issued by a certified laboratory in India. The date of the collection must have been between 14 and 180 days before their scheduled departure to Canada.

Airlines will refuse boarding to any traveller who’s unable to meet these requirements.

Indirect flights

Passengers who travel from India to Canada via an indirect route still need to provide a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

Keep in mind:

Certain countries don’t allow entry or transit of passengers arriving from India or of passengers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing for passengers in transit might not be available in all international airports or third countries

if you test positive during transit, you may face local quarantine regulations or be returned to your point of departure.

According to officials familiar with the development, Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27 (Monday), while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30.

