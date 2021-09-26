Canada lifts ban on passenger flights from India. Check travel guidelines here

Canada lifts ban on passenger flights from India. Check travel guidelines here2 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Indian passengers travelling to Canada must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport
Canada has lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India. Earlier on Tuesday, Canada extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26. “As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume," the Government of Canada said in a release. According to Transport Canada, once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India to Canada.
Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure, it said.
After the restriction on direct flights expires, passengers eligible to enter Canada and travelling on those flights will need to:
Alternatively, travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 can present a positive molecular test issued by a certified laboratory in India. The date of the collection must have been between 14 and 180 days before their scheduled departure to Canada.
Airlines will refuse boarding to any traveller who’s unable to meet these requirements.
Indirect flights
Passengers who travel from India to Canada via an indirect route still need to provide a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.
Keep in mind:
Certain countries don’t allow entry or transit of passengers arriving from India or of passengers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 testing for passengers in transit might not be available in all international airports or third countries
if you test positive during transit, you may face local quarantine regulations or be returned to your point of departure.
According to officials familiar with the development, Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27 (Monday), while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30.
