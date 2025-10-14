Canada minister Anita Anand in India: ‘We look forward to working closely, have two focus areas…’

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is on her first official visit to India since assuming the role earlier this year, said on Tuesday (October 14), "The main message Canada is bringing to India is that we are here to elevate the relationship with India."

She said Canada has two focus areas. One is "public safety at home [Canada] and strengthening economic relations with India.”

"While we focus on domestic public security in Canada, we are simultaneously strengthening economic relations with India, including in AI, climate action, people-to-people ties, and many other domains," she said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to working closely with India," she added.

Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi Sunday evening (October 12) as part of her three-nation tour. She is on a diplomatic visit to India, Singapore, and China from October 12 to October 17.

Her visit came amid ongoing efforts to reset bilateral ties between India and Canada.

Anita Anand meets Jaishankar Ahead of the trip, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar met Anita Anand on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 29.

Jaishankar had described his meeting with Anand as a "good meeting". He also welcomed the appointment of high commissioners as a positive step in rebuilding ties. He also said that he "look forward to welcoming" the foreign minister in India.

"A good meeting with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada this morning in New York. The appointment of High Commissioners is welcome as we rebuild ties. Discussed further steps in that regard today. Look forward to welcoming FM Anand in India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Anita Anand meets PM Modi During her visit, Anita Anand met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 13. They discussed the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the meeting, PM Modi also conveyed warm wishes to his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney and expressed eagerness for future engagements.

Welcoming Anand, the Prime Minister highlighted that her visit would inject "new momentum" into the India-Canada bilateral partnership.

He further recalled his June 2025 visit to Canada for the G7 Summit, where he held an "extremely productive meeting" with PM Carney, laying the foundation for expanded collaboration.

Anita Anand meets Piyush Goyal Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also met Anand and later shared an update on the social media platform X.

"Welcomed Minister @AnitaAnandMP at Vanijya Bhawan today. Delighted to know her commitment towards strengthening people-to-people connections between our two countries," Goyal said.

