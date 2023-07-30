Canada: Mother of Indian student who was killed while delivering pizza commits suicide; both cremated in Punjab2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Indian student dies in violent carjacking in Canada; mother dies by suicide in shock.
A 24-year-old Indian student, Gurvinder Nath died following the critical injuries sustained during a violent carjacking in Canada. Nath, 24, was violently assaulted shortly after 2 am in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West on July 9, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBS) reported.
Siddhartha Nath, consul general of India in Toronto, said the victim's death is a "heartrending loss" and extended his condolences to family members, friends and the wider community. He said the consulate general contacted the family after his death, reported CBS. "It was heartening for me to see how the community responded, came together both online and physically to support the family in this time of grief," Nath said.