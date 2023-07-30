A 24-year-old Indian student, Gurvinder Nath died following the critical injuries sustained during a violent carjacking in Canada. Nath, 24, was violently assaulted shortly after 2 am in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West on July 9, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBS) reported.

Hearing about her son's death, Narinder Devi, 50, died by suicide on Thursday. Gurvinder’s body reached his hometown late Friday evening and both the mother-son were cremated together on 29 July, a report by Indian Express has stated.

“According to preliminary investigation, the woman was in shock following the death of her son in Canada. Family members said she was unable to bear the loss," a police official said as quoted by Hindustan Times on 28 July.

Gurvinder Nath's grandmother Vidya Devi, 75, told Indian Express that after learning about his son's death, she first tried to electrocute herself. Kamal, Gurvinder Nath's brother and Narinder Devi's eldest son Kamal presumed that his mother consumed some pesticide, the report said.

Speaking about it further, Vidya Devi said as quoted by the daily, “The next morning, Thursday, she was not home. We thought she had gone to the temple as usual. But she didn’t return for some time. My eldest grandson, Kamal, found her lying on the street just outside the house."

Community held candlelight vigil for Gurvinder Nath

Last week, over 200 people had gathered in Mississauga at a candlelight vigil after Nath died following the critical injuries sustained during a violent carjacking in Canada, according to Canada-based media reports.

According to the statement released by Peel Police, As previously reported, on July 9, 2023, at 2:10 am, the victim, a food delivery driver, was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road, in the City of Mississauga. Upon arriving at the delivery address, the victim was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a physical altercation occurred. The unknown suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries." After that, he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead in hospital five days later on July 14. Peel police said he was working for Pizza at the time.

On 25 July, speakers at the vigil at the parking lot of Paramount Fine Foods Centre, 5500 Rose Cherry Place, told the crowd that Nath came to Canada carrying the hopes of his family and now his family is dealing with grief at the loss of one of its three sons, CBS report stated.