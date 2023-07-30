According to the statement released by Peel Police, As previously reported, on July 9, 2023, at 2:10 am, the victim, a food delivery driver, was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road, in the City of Mississauga. Upon arriving at the delivery address, the victim was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a physical altercation occurred. The unknown suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries." After that, he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead in hospital five days later on July 14. Peel police said he was working for Pizza at the time.