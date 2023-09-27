At least six men were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside his place of worship in Canada on June 18, according to video footage reviewed by The Washington Post.

The Sikh community members, who were allegedly present in the vicinity of the attack, informed that two of the attackers fired around 50 bullets. Of these, 34 hit Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the report said.

The investigation into the Nijjar killing incident suggests “a larger and more organized operation", The Post claimed, adding that a gurudwara security camera captured the incident which has later been shared with investigators.

The 90-second video shows Nijjar's gray pickup truck leaving a parking space and a white vehicle pulls up in a nearby lot and parallels the truck, as per The Post report.

“The vehicles are initially separated by a walkway. When the truck speeds up, the sedan matches its pace. Then the truck merges into the sedan’s lane and for a moment they’re side-by-side," The Washington Post report said.

The video showed that two men in hooded sweatshirts emerging from under a covered waiting area and moving toward the truck.

“Two men in hooded sweatshirts moved toward the truck. Each of them pointed a firearm at the driver's seat. Bhupinderjit Singh, a volunteer at the gurdwara was the first witness to reach Nijjar's truck. He opened the truck's side door and grabbed Nijjar," the report claimed.

The witnesses also told The Post that police officials were slow to the attack scene and there was a disagreement between agencies which caused further delays.

Tensions flared between the two countries following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia.

The Indian government rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

