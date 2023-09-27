Canada News: ‘Nearly 50 bullets fired in coordinated attack on Hardeep Singh Nijjar’, video report reveals1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Six men involved in killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist, in Canada; investigation suggests organized operation.
At least six men were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside his place of worship in Canada on June 18, according to video footage reviewed by The Washington Post.
