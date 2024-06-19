Canada Parliament holds moment of silence for Nijjar, India responds with ‘Kanishka bombing’ reminder

The Indian Embassy in Vancouver has on June 19 seemingly responded to Canada's tribute a day earlier to allegedly “assassinated” Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In a thread-post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), the embassay wrote: “India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat.”

“23 June 2024 marks the 39th Anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation. A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1830 hrs on June 23, 2024 at the Air India Memorial at Stanley Park's Ceperley Playground area. @cgivancouver encourages members of the Indian Diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism,” it added.

This comes after the Canadian House of Commons on June 18 observed a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of Singh's death. Singh has been termed a “Khalistani terrorist” by the Indian government.

Greg Fergus, Speaker of the House of Commons, urged Members of Parliament to observe a moment of silence, as decided by the House, to honour Nijjar.