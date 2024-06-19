Canada Parliament holds moment of silence for Nijjar, India responds with ‘Kanishka bombing’ reminder

  • Indian Embassy in Canada plans memorial service on 39th anniversary of ‘cowardly terrorist bombing’ of Air India flight

Livemint
Updated11:53 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The Indian Embassy in Vancouver has on June 19 seemingly responded to Canada's tribute a day earlier to allegedly “assassinated” Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In a thread-post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), the embassay wrote: “India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat.”

“23 June 2024 marks the 39th Anniversary of the cowardly terrorist bombing of Air India flight 182 (Kanishka), in which 329 innocent victims, including 86 children, lost their lives in one of the most heinous terror-related air disasters in the history of civil aviation. A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1830 hrs on June 23, 2024 at the Air India Memorial at Stanley Park's Ceperley Playground area. @cgivancouver encourages members of the Indian Diaspora to join the event in a show of solidarity against terrorism,” it added.

This comes after the Canadian House of Commons on June 18 observed a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of Singh's death. Singh has been termed a “Khalistani terrorist” by the Indian government.

Greg Fergus, Speaker of the House of Commons, urged Members of Parliament to observe a moment of silence, as decided by the House, to honour Nijjar.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaCanada Parliament holds moment of silence for Nijjar, India responds with ‘Kanishka bombing’ reminder

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

330.65
06:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-13.25 (-3.85%)

Bharat Electronics

311.95
06:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-6.3 (-1.98%)

Tata Steel

180.10
06:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.05 (-0.58%)

Bandhan Bank

199.00
06:23 AM | 19 JUN 2024
0.7 (0.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.84
06:20 AM | 19 JUN 2024
4.09 (8.57%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

187.35
06:19 AM | 19 JUN 2024
14 (8.08%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

920.70
06:20 AM | 19 JUN 2024
56.55 (6.54%)

360 One Wam

861.70
06:20 AM | 19 JUN 2024
52.85 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.00-238.00
    Chennai
    72,711.00-1,095.00
    Delhi
    73,495.00-24.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.00191.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue