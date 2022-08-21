When it comes to applying for permanent residency (PR) in Canada, India is in the leading position accounting for almost one-third of landings in 2021. And with the country recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the chances of getting PRs are further increasing as the federal government plans to invite a higher number of immigrants in the coming days. As per data, Canada is likely to welcome more than one million new permanent residents between 2022 and 2024, with a yearly intake of well over 430,000 newcomers.

And if you are wondering how to plan for immigration in Canada, here are a few tips to follow:

Express Entry: This is by far the most popular way to apply for PR in Canada. It is an online system, which manages applications for three immigration programs: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

In case you are eligible for these programmes, then you can enter your information into the Express Entry pool of candidates and accordingly, get the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores.

The scores are dependent on your age, education, language ability in English or French, and skilled work experience. Those who score the highest are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence.

Provincial Nominee Program: This allows participating Canadian provinces and territories to select a set number of economic immigrants each year and nominate them for permanent residence. This is, however, specifically meant for scouting candidates who match the particular labour market requirements in each region.

Now, most regions have at least one PNP stream that is aligned with the federal Express Entry system.

As per CIC News, “Express Entry PNP streams, also known as “enhanced" PNPs, allow a province to select Express Entry candidates and invite them to apply for a provincial nomination. Express Entry candidates who are nominated by a province or territory earn an additional 600 points towards their CRS score."

Studying and working in Canada

In case you get a study permit, you will also be able to work up to 20 hours per week during the school year and full-time during school vacations.

Indians may be eligible for an accelerated study permit through the Student Direct Stream program provided they meet the program’s eligibility criteria, CIC News informed.

Some programs of study will also allow you to apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). This highly coveted work permit will enable you to work anywhere for any employer in Canada after your studies. The duration of the work permit is generally equal to the duration of the program of study, so a two-year program of study may qualify you for a two-year PGWP.