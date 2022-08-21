Canada Permanent Residency gets easier for Indians: Tips to follow

When it comes to applying for permanent residency (PR) in Canada, India is in the leading position accounting for almost one-third of landings in 2021. And with the country recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the chances of getting PRs are further increasing as the federal government plans to invite a higher number of immigrants in the coming days. As per data, Canada is likely to welcome more than one million new permanent residents between 2022 and 2024, with a yearly intake of well over 430,000 newcomers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}