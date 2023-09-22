Canada PM Justin Trudeau repeats charge against India, ‘Told PM Modi frankly and directly…’ Top points2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau reiterates India's alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but provides no solid evidence. He calls on the Indian government to work with Canada to establish processes to uncover the truth and ensure justice and accountability.
Despite the escalating tension between India and Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday reiterated India's alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, citing "credible reasons." However, he again fails to provide any solid evidence. Canadian Prime Minister, however, reaffirmed is not looking to provoke India and pointed out that he had already conveyed his concern to PM Narendra Modi about the issue.