Canadian PM Trudeau reiterates India's alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but provides no solid evidence. He calls on the Indian government to work with Canada to establish processes to uncover the truth and ensure justice and accountability.

Despite the escalating tension between India and Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday reiterated India's alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, citing "credible reasons." However, he again fails to provide any solid evidence. Canadian Prime Minister, however, reaffirmed is not looking to provoke India and pointed out that he had already conveyed his concern to PM Narendra Modi about the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what the Canadian Prime Minister said during the press conference.

Reaffirming what he said earlier this week, Trudeau said, "As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“That is ...there is something of utmost foundational importance in a country's rule of law in a world where international rules-based order matters...we have rigorous and independent judges and robust processes.."

Trudeau was speaking press conference at Canada’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and later he also took questions about Canada's tensions with India

He added, "We call upon the Government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules-based order. That's our focus right now," he said.

"We are standing for the rule of law or highlighting how unacceptable it would be for any country to be involved in the killing of a citizen on its own soil."

"I think it is important that as a country with a strong, independent justice system ... we allow those justice processes to unfold themselves with the utmost integrity. but I assure this decision to share these allegations on the floor in the House of Commons on Monday morning was not made lightly and was done with utmost seriousness," Canada's PM said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I had a direct and frank conversation with PM Modi: Canada PM He, however, asserted again that Canada is not looking to provoke India and rather it is looking for co-operation.

"There is no question, India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world and we are not looking to provoke or cause problems but we are unequivocal about the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about of the importance of protecting Canadians and standing up for values," Trudeau said while addressing a press conference at Canada’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

"That's why, we call upon the government of India to work with us to establish processes to uncover the truth of the matter and to allow justice and accountability to be served," Trudeau added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also opened up about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. "I had a direct and frank conversation, with the Prime Minister (Modi), in which I shared my concerns in no uncertain terms...".