Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberals shocked as Conservative Don Stewart wins in Toronto-St. Paul after 30 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party faced a stunning defeat in the by-elections in its longstanding Toronto-St. Paul constituency stronghold on Tuesday, CBC News reported.

Conservative Don Stewart's triumph is surprising as the Liberals have held this seat for over thirty years, even during challenging times such as the 2011 federal election, which saw only 34 Liberal MPs elected to Parliament.

Also Read | Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Prior to Monday's vote, a Conservative candidate had not been competitive in Toronto-St. Paul's since the 1980s.

In a tightly contested election, Conservative candidate Don Stewart, a consultant, emerged victorious with approximately 42 per cent of the vote, narrowly defeating Liberal candidate Leslie Church, a former Parliament Hill staffer and lawyer, who garnered nearly 40 per cent of the votes.

Also Read | Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

The Liberal Party's weak performance in such a stronghold may lead to introspection for Trudeau, who has seen his popularity decline amidst inflation, rising living costs, high housing prices, and increasing immigration levels, which have fueled voter dissatisfaction, CBC News reported.

This Conservative victory will likely cause concern within the Liberal caucus as such a significant vote swing could jeopardize other seemingly "safe" seats in the next general election.

Also Read | Wipro Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Liberal MP, Carolyn Bennett, defeated her Conservative opponent by a huge margin in 2021, but Church lost by approximately two per cent of votes this time. If this voting pattern is replicated in other ridings, many Liberal MPs could face defeat in the next election.

Approximately 55 Liberal MPs won their Ontario ridings by a narrower margin than Bennett's result in Toronto-St Paul's in the last general election, according to a CBC News analysis of previous election data.

Bennett, a well-regarded figure in the party with a strong local following, stepped down last year after 26 years in Parliament to become Canada's ambassador to Denmark.

Justin Trudeau responded to the surprising results, acknowledging he hears people's "concerns and frustrations." The Canadian premier said he and his team have much work to do.

"This was obviously not the result we wanted, but I want to be clear that I hear your concerns and frustrations," Trudeau stated in a media release. He did not take questions from journalists.

"These are not easy times. And it is clear, I and my entire team have much more hard work to do to deliver tangible, real progress that Canadians can see and feel," he added.

Trudeau's primary competitor, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, responded to the results by urging PM Trudeau to call an early election.

"Here is the verdict: Trudeau can't go on like this," Poilievre posted on X. "He must call a carbon tax election now."

With growing voter concerns, Trudeau's approval ratings have fallen to a record low of 30 per cent, just a year before the election. Several reports have even suggested Trudeau's Liberal Party may suffer a significant defeat to the Conservatives in the next elections.

The general elections in Canada are anticipated to be held sometime next year.

Despite falling ratings, Trudeau has pledged to lead the Liberal Party into the elections next year.