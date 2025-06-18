Did Mark Carney, PM Modi discuss Nijjar case? Canada PM says, ‘Discussed importance... need to be careful about…’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was asked by journalists if he discussed the much contended Nijjar case with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the G7 meet.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters he said: “We discussed the importance of having the law enforcement dialogue, not just dialogue, cooperation directly, the importance of addressing transnational repression…”

“There is a judicial process that's underway, and I need to be careful about further commentary,” he added.