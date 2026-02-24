Canada PM Mark Carney to visit India this week: From trade to AI - what’s on the agenda amid global uncertainties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to arrive in India on 26 February on an official visit aimed at "expanding" bilateral ties and forging new partnerships across key sectors, including defence, energy, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to a press release issued by the Carney's office, the Canadian PM will first visit Mumbai before heading to New Delhi, where he is slated to hold a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and AI, talent and culture, and defence," the statement read.

The two leaders met last in November 2025 on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg to review progress in the India–Canada partnership.

During his visit, Carney will also interact with prominent business leaders to identify fresh investment opportunities in Canada and facilitate tie-ups between enterprises from both nations.

Trade Goals The visit comes amid significant economic cooperation. In 2024, India emerged as Canada’s seventh-largest trading partner, with total two-way trade reaching USD 30.8 billion.

Building on the foundations laid during last year's G20 Leaders’ Summit, both nations have agreed to formally launch negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The ambitious pact aims to more than double the bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030.

A thaw in diplomatic ties This visit marks a significant diplomatic "reset." Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa had hit an all-time low in 2023 following then-PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—claims which India had trashed as "absurd."

The diplomatic row escalated in October 2024, leading to the reciprocal recall and expulsion of high commissioners and diplomats. However, the political landscape shifted after Liberal Party leader Carney’s victory in the April 2025 parliamentary elections, paving the way for a reconciliation.

In a sign of normalising relations, both countries have already reinstated their respective high commissioners.

Anand to accompany Carney Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on Monday that she will accompany Prime Minister Mark Carney on his visit to India. She noted that the two countries will further diversify trade and unlock more opportunities.

"I will be returning to India with the Prime Minister this week to further diversify trade and to unlock additional opportunities for Canadians, including by elevating all sectors of the Canadian economy and enhancing our people-to-people ties," Anita Anand said in a post on X.

She attached a press statement about PM Carney's visit to India, Australia and Japan.

"In a more divided and uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy. We are building our strength at home, diversifying our trade abroad, and attracting massive new international investment, the statement said.

Carney will travel from India to Australia, where he will meet his counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and address both Houses of Parliament in Canberra.

The final leg of the 10-day trip covering the three nations will be in Tokyo, where he will meet the recently re-elected Japanese PM, Takaichi Sanae.

‘Solidify New Delhi-Ottawa relationship’ High Commissioner of India to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, said that the relationship between Canada and India has transformed in recent months and added that Carney's visit to India will "put a stamp" on all bilateral steps taken to "solidify" the New Delhi-Ottawa relationship, which was strained under Trudeau's leadership.

"The Canadian relations have transformed over the last few months, especially after Prime Minister Modi visited Canada to attend the G7 Summit. For the past four to five months, we've been working very hard to ensurethe relationship is reset to what it was before... This visit will put a stamp on all the activities that have happened to solidify the relationship and to take it to the next level," Patnaik told news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)