Canada is increasing application fees for all permanent residence applications from May 2022. The cost of permanent resident visa processing differs according to the immigration program you choose. The fee hike will apply to economic, permit holder, family and humanitarian classes.

In 2020, Canada increased permanent residence fees to offset inflation. The fee hike is proposed to be adjusted for inflation every two years.

The Right of Permanent Residence Fee for the applicant and accompanying spouse or common-law partner has been increased by CAD15 to CAD515.

The Right of Permanent Residence Fee (RPRF) is paid by permanent resident applicants when their applications are approved. The fee is refunded if an immigration application gets declined.

“Though there is a nominal increase in fees, we do not expect it to cause a major inconvenience to a larger section of the applicants. While the increase is small, the fee has been changed for all the major categories for immigration to Canada including the PR residency applications, the federal highly skilled, PNP programs, AIPP, Pilot Programs, Quebec business category, and the family reunification sponsorship," Ajay Sharma, President and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services.

The right of permanent residence fee does not apply to the dependent children of a principal applicant or sponsor and sponsorship applications for adopted children. It is also not applicable for protected persons, including applicants eligible on humanitarian and compassionate grounds and convention refugees.

The fee hike is meant to ensure that Canada remains competitive and in line with charges imposed by other immigrant-receiving countries.

Canada is increasing its immigration targets yet again to fuel post-pandemic growth and help fill critical labour shortages. This is good news for Indians who want to get settled as they comprise the single largest source country for immigrants to Canada.

