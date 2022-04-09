Canada PR fee to get costlier from next month. Details here

“Though there is a nominal increase in fees, we do not expect it to cause a major inconvenience to a larger section of the applicants. While the increase is small, the fee has been changed for all the major categories for immigration to Canada including the PR residency applications, the federal highly skilled, PNP programs, AIPP, Pilot Programs, Quebec business category, and the family reunification sponsorship," Ajay Sharma, President and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services.