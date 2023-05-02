The Canadian government on Tuesday named Satinder Singh Brar, nicknamed Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of famous singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, among the country's top 25 wanted criminals.
The Canadian government on Tuesday named Satinder Singh Brar, nicknamed Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of famous singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, among the country's top 25 wanted criminals.
Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar is accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons trafficking. Brar is accused of committing these crimes while being in Canada and is believed to be in Canada. He represents a risk to public safety and is currently under investigation, but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada, according to an official release by the Canada High Commission in New Delhi.
Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar is accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and weapons trafficking. Brar is accused of committing these crimes while being in Canada and is believed to be in Canada. He represents a risk to public safety and is currently under investigation, but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada, according to an official release by the Canada High Commission in New Delhi.
Brar poses a threat to public safety and is thought to be in Canada. Despite being under investigation, he is not currently facing any criminal charges in Canada.
Brar poses a threat to public safety and is thought to be in Canada. Despite being under investigation, he is not currently facing any criminal charges in Canada.
Apparently, he is accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar, of Gurlal Singh, and is also suspected of ordering the murder of Indian rapper, singer, and songwriter Shubhdeep Singh aka "Sidhu Moose Wala" on May 29, 2022, in India. India obtained an INTERPOL Red Notice for Brar in June 2022, the Canadian High Commission said in its release.
Apparently, he is accused of orchestrating the murders of Rajat Kumar, of Gurlal Singh, and is also suspected of ordering the murder of Indian rapper, singer, and songwriter Shubhdeep Singh aka "Sidhu Moose Wala" on May 29, 2022, in India. India obtained an INTERPOL Red Notice for Brar in June 2022, the Canadian High Commission said in its release.
He had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moose Wala earlier this year. Brar has also claimed responsibility for the sensational murder of the singer.
He had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moose Wala earlier this year. Brar has also claimed responsibility for the sensational murder of the singer.
The BOLO Program is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness.
The BOLO Program is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness.
INTERPOL-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST) has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list.
INTERPOL-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST) has added fugitive Satinderjit Singh 'Goldy' Brar as the latest addition to the Top 25 list.
"BOLO" stands for "be on the lookout," and is a common law enforcement term designating an individual who's actively wanted.
"BOLO" stands for "be on the lookout," and is a common law enforcement term designating an individual who's actively wanted.
Alongside Brar, Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, Rabih Alkhalil, Cody Casey, Saed Osman, Kiarash Parzham, Talal Amer, Jabreel Elmi, Rajahden Angus Campbell, Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, and Mohamed Shire are wanted, according to the BOLO most wanted list.
Alongside Brar, Cristian Adolfo Cuxum, Rabih Alkhalil, Cody Casey, Saed Osman, Kiarash Parzham, Talal Amer, Jabreel Elmi, Rajahden Angus Campbell, Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, and Mohamed Shire are wanted, according to the BOLO most wanted list.
Phuong Tan Nguyen, Danick Miguel Bourgeois, Malique Calloo, Kamar Cunningham, Youcef Bouras, David Allen Bonness, Zakria Mousa, Omar Abukar, Daniel Tomassetti, Phillip Grant, Kier Bryan Granado, Nouraldin Rabee, Savang Sychantha, are among the others in the list of Canada's most wanted list for committing heinous crimes, reported C24 news.
Phuong Tan Nguyen, Danick Miguel Bourgeois, Malique Calloo, Kamar Cunningham, Youcef Bouras, David Allen Bonness, Zakria Mousa, Omar Abukar, Daniel Tomassetti, Phillip Grant, Kier Bryan Granado, Nouraldin Rabee, Savang Sychantha, are among the others in the list of Canada's most wanted list for committing heinous crimes, reported C24 news.