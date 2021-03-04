The first tranche of 5 lakh doses of Covidshield vaccine from Serum Institute of India arrived in Canada this morning.

"The first tranche of 500k doses arrived this morning in Canada from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. We look forward to future collaboration," said Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of Public Services & Procurement, ANI reports.

The first tranche of 500k doses arrived this morning in Canada from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. We look forward to future collaboration: Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of Public Services & Procurement #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

Canada, which does not have domestic production, has been contracting for Covid-19 vaccines from India and elsewhere.

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

Trudeau had earlier said Canada is buying another 4 million Moderna vaccines and is looking at the possibility of getting vaccines from India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February with a request for vaccines. Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister had said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via