Canada shared intelligence on murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago: Justin Trudeau2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Canadian PM Trudeau says there is shared evidence that Indian government agents were potentially involved in a Sikh separatist leader's murder in British Columbia. The US and White House have also expressed concern and called for accountability.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the shared evidence that Indian government agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia with New Delhi weeks ago.
