Before entering Canada, you must get a study permit if you want to enrol in academic, professional, or vocational training at a university, college, or other educational institution there. Students are given this study permission when they enter Canada. But, in order to travel there, a student first needs to apply for a Temporary Resident Visa, which is issued by the Canadian High Commission and made possible by the Visa Application Centers.

Also Read: Canada to hire more workers: These skills are most in demand

You must travel to Canada with the Letter of Introduction and all appropriate paperwork. You would must present your passport and the letter of introduction at the airport and get those validated. Only then will you get a study permit granted.

Documents required for Canadian Visa

Once you have received the Proof of Acceptance to the college, you should apply for a student visa. The following documents are required to apply for a student visa for Canada.

Also Read: Canada visa: Express Entry lottery details out, check here

Proof of acceptance

You need a letter of acceptance from the college or institute )must be a designated learning institution) you intend to attend. If you were to file for Quebec, you would additionally require a Québec Acceptance Certificate (CAQ).

Credit Card

You must pay 150 Canadian dollars (around ₹9280) as the visa application fee, which must be made using a credit card. Only credit cards, not debit cards, are accepted by the system. Additionally, it is not required to be your credit card. If you have express permission to use your parents' cards, you may as well.

Also Read: Want to become a Canadian citizen? Here is everything you need to know

Photographs

You must obtain a digital passport-size photo, which shouldn't be larger than 4MB, for an online application. If you choose to submit your application offline, you will need two passport-sized photos that meet the requirements. The image shouldn't be more than six months old. Other prerequisites include a consistent neutral face expression, a plain background and no headgear. Only headgear worn for religious reasons is permitted.

Compulsory medical report

You are required to take an Immigration Medical Examination (IME) by authorised medical professionals. You would need to schedule an appointment with one of the recommended doctors and go in for a checkup, ideally one week before beginning your visa application. The doctor will send the findings from your examination to CIC.

Also Read: Canada extends Post-Graduation Work Permit for international students

Proof of funds

You must have enough money to cover both our tuition and living expenses under the current standards. For each year of your stay, the Canadian Immigration Department estimates that you will need at least 10,000 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹6,18,708). The amount is more if you are applying in Quebec, roughly around ₹6,80,579 (11,000 Canadian dollars). You must also prove that you have enough money to pay for your return fare.

Passport

It is crucial that your passport is valid for the entire anticipated period of time in Canada. Your passport should be valid for the full two years if you're going to Canada to study there.

Optional documents

You are expected to submit an essay outlining your trip's objectives as well as your reasoning for selecting the particular college. In order to confirm your admission to the Canadian University, you would also have been required to submit your English language competence score as well. Accepted tests include TOEFL, IELTS, etc. Although optional, these materials are strongly advised.