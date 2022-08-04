Canada Student Visa application: You must have these documents

Proof of funds

You must have enough money to cover both our tuition and living expenses under the current standards. For each year of your stay, the Canadian Immigration Department estimates that you will need at least 10,000 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹6,18,708). The amount is more if you are applying in Quebec, roughly around ₹6,80,579 (11,000 Canadian dollars). You must also prove that you have enough money to pay for your return fare.