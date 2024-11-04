Canada Temple attack: Ayodhya Chief Priest says ‘condemning not enough’ as PM Trudeau, Oppn leader issue statements

Several Indian politicians, religious leaders, and other eminent personalities have condemned attack on people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. Calling the act of violence unacceptable, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Monday said that “every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

Back in India, Ayodhya Ram Temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das called for strict actions against culprits and said that “condemning is not enough”.

In the viral videos of the Brampton temple attack, protestors carrying Khalistani flags can be seen clashing with people in Canada, reported ANI.

“Actions must be taken against the culprits. The Canadian PM has condemned this incident. But condemning it is not enough. He must take action on this immediately. The government must put pressure on Canada so that the administration there catches the culprits and takes stringent actions,” Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI.

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman has called the recent “horrifying” attack has crossed “new lines as it is the first broad daylight attack on Hindu devotees in the country”.

“The response from the Police was disgusting...this was utterly preventable...we see this all the time in Canada where the Police decide that they are going to enforce the law to the people who are most likely to listen to it...there is no part of Canadian govt, has taken their side in any of this,” Bordman said in a video shared by ANI on X.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday blamed Canadian government for the recent attack on Hindu devotees in Canada. He also added that the Indian government can't do anything much in the matter because of its sour relationship with Canada. He also urged the Indian government to improve its ties with Canada.

“The Government there (in Canada) is responsible for this. But India's relations have soured so much that we can't do anything else except recalling the diplomats and registering a protest," Rashid Alvi told ANI.

“I would like to tell the Government that misunderstanding with Canada Government should be resolved and an effort should be made to improve our relations with Canada so that such incidents do not occur. Khalistanis there have always said things like this. But we can stop them only if we have good relations with Canada,” ANI quoted Alvi on X.

Attack on Hindu temple in Canada The violence occurred during a protest held at a Hindu temple in Brampton, said Peel Regional Police on Sunday. Demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan can be seen in unverified videos, which have been doing rounds on the internet, reported PTI, citing the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

In the videos, protestors were seen indulging in fist fights with other people at the site. Many were attacking people with poles on the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple by "anti-India" elements.

This incident disrupted a consular event co-organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir and the Indian consulate.

In its statement, the High Commission remarked, “We have seen violent disruption today (November 3), orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.”

Peel Regional Police said on X Sunday afternoon that they were aware of the protest taking place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, and had increased its presence at the temple to maintain public order and safety.

"We respect the right to protest in a peaceful and safe manner but will not tolerate violence and criminal acts," Chief Nishan Duraiappah posted on X Sunday after the videos began circulating.

"Those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested and charged."

Peel police told CBC Toronto no arrests were made at the temple Sunday.

Police did not provide further details about the social media videos, what happened or whether any complaints were filed.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the violence in a post on X Sunday afternoon, saying those responsible should be punished to the greatest extent of the law.

"I am disappointed to hear about acts of violence outside of the Hindu Sabha," he said."Religious freedom is a foundational value in Canada. Everyone should feel safe in their place of worship."

The recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton witnessed widespread condemnation by Canadian politicians, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

"Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today. All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos," Poilievre said on X.

Premier Doug Ford praised police for their “quick response,” adding that the incident is “completely unacceptable and must be condemned.

"No one should feel unsafe at their place of worship,” he wrote on X.

The statement further added, "We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..."

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".